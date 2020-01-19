Andy Reid Has His Chance to Prove the Haters Wrong
By Liam McKeone | Jan 19 2020
It finally happened. The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969 (!!). Patrick Mahomes was once again spectacular, the defense bottled up Derrick Henry, and the Chiefs managed to stop the runaway freight train that was the Tennesse Titans to clinch the AFC crown and a spot in the biggest game of the year. But for Andy Reid, it's a chance to finally solidify himself as one of the best coaches to ever grace the field.
Andy Reid Postseason Record
Andy Reid has faced a lot of warranted criticism over the years for the way his team performs in big games. This win will bring his career playoff record to 14-14. On its own, that's not too bad. He managed to coach well enough to play 28 postseason games. But he has a regular-season winning percentage of .618, an overall record of 207-128. He's an offensive mastermind who regularly leads his teams to excellent regular-season records, but can't get it done in any manner in the playoffs. In Philadelphia from 2000-2004, his team didn't lose more than five games in a season, but managed to advance to the Super Bowl only once, and lost.
Even in just his six years at the helm of the Chiefs, he's had several playoff meltdowns that, on their own, would haunt any other coach forever; the blown lead against these same Titans at home in 2017, the 28-point comeback by the Colts in 2014, the crushing overtime loss to the Patriots last year. Even this year, his team struggled mightily to start games, going down 24-0 to Houston and 17-7 to the Titans before everyone woke up and they stormed back for victories. His in-game management remains extremely poor, as exhibited by his end-of-the-half timeout blunder on Sunday (that Mahomes bailed him out on).
But all that doesn't matter now. Reid is back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2004. He currently has the seventh most wins all-time of all coaches in NFL history, with 71 more victories than the closest active head coach not named Bill Belichick. Even with all of his playoff failures, this latest win places him at fifth all-time. Everyone above him is a Hall of Famer (or will be, in Belichick's case). Most crucially, they all have rings, the one thing missing from Reid's resume.
Winning the Super Bowl this year doesn't change how badly Reid's teams have flopped under the spotlight in the past, nor does it change how brilliant he is as a play-caller and schemer. But with a championship, any and all arguments against his place on the pantheon of great NFL head coaches are much less potent.
The spotlight will be on Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs' offense, as well as how their improved defense will fare against Jimmy Garoppolo or Aaron Rodgers. But make no mistake: this is Reid's moment, his best chance to put the finishing touches on a masterpiece of a football career. It's his opportunity to silence the doubters. Reid's time is now.