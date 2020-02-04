Andre Iguodala Just Looks Bad Refusing to Play for the Grizzlies
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies are headed for an ugly breakup. The former Warriors guard has refused to wear a Memphis uniform all year and has demanded a trade to a preferred destination. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies players are happy to see him go.
So who is in the wrong? The Grizzlies for trading for someone who didn't want to be there? Or Iguodala, the 15-year veteran making $17 million, who doesn't want to play unless it's for one of the best teams in the league?
An ironman early in his career, Iguodala has missed 55 regular season games over the last four seasons while only playing about 25 minutes a game. Last season he shot just 33% from three and certainly didn't do much to slow down Kawhi Leonard as the Warriors lost the Finals. Now 36, this isn't the Andre Iguodala from the Warriors' championship years.
You have to wonder how Iguodala would be handling this season if the Warriors had never traded him. Would he still be sitting or would he be suffering through the season on one of the worst teams in the NBA?
One thing we do know is that if he were still on the Warriors, he would be the type of player that the Grizzlies would be hoping to land as they headed towards the trade deadline. A veteran wing who could help develop a solid young backcourt. Someone with playoff experience who could maybe teach a young team how to act on the biggest stage of their careers.
Would it be too much to ask Iguodala to suit up for Memphis for a couple months and kind of, sort of, not really earn his $17 million salary? Apparently. Instead, he wants to be the 10th man on a contender and try to collect rings like he doesn't already have three.
Iguodala is only hurting his own credibility as he prepares to transition to his full-time media career. He's now the guy who cashed checks from a playoff team, but refused to play because he wanted to be on a better playoff team.