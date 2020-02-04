Memphis Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala Situation Getting Ugly as Trade Deadline Approaches
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 03 2020
Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies have reached their breaking point. The Grizzlies previously said they wanted to keep Iguodala, but on Monday there was a report that Iguodala was prepared to sit out the entire season if the Grizzlies didn't trade him. He was even nice enough to provide Memphis with a list of acceptable trade partners.
On Monday night the Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons, 95-82. It was Memphis' sixth win in seven games as the team improved to 25-25 on the season and climbed all the way to .500 after a 6-16 start. After scoring 15 points in the win, Dillon Brooks commented on the Iguodala situation. Likely Rookie of the Year Ja Morant retweeted Brooks' sentiments.
It appears the guys who are actually suiting up every night have run out of patience waiting for Iguodala to provide some veteran leadership. Here is Brooks' full comment.
Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies in the offseason. He has not played for Memphis, but is collecting a $17.2 million salary.