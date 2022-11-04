'Andor' is Living Up to the Hype
Andor is living up to expectations, and actually exceeding them. It's a crowded and competitive field, but as the first season nears completion, The Big Lead's Liam McKeone and Ryan Phillips feel comfortable saying that this is their favorite Star Wars show. Below, the duo discuss why watching the seeds of the rebellion being planted without the presence of a superhero is working so well.
Among the topics discussed:
How this show has avoided some of the pitfalls that hampered other efforts from this expanded universe?
Why is character-building so important?
What's that mysterious thing they're building? Could it be the Death Star?
What are Cassian's goals at this point and how will they change?
Just how hard will the Empire crack down?
Vel's stylish: Underrated?
All that and so much more.