Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Thought John Mayer at Cat Cafe Was the Funniest Thing Ever
By Kyle Koster
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen did the thing where they got drunk and hosted CNN's New Year's Eve festivities. It was highly entertaining and one of the few options for revelers as other networks decided to punt on counting down to a big ball dropping above a crowded square filled with people who long ago had to decide to go to the bathroom in their pants. About 45 minutes before midnight they were able to link up with John Mayer, who was in a cat cafe in Tokyo. This was apparently the funniest video Cohen and Cooper had ever seen and they didn't even try to keep it together as Mayer deadpanned a travelogue from a place where you can get excess fur in your cosmo.
Tremendous sight gag. When the first thing you see is the business end of a feline, it really sets a tone. There are a few execs who could learn from this power move and make sure they have plenty of kitties bouncing around whenever they do a Zoom call. It really establishes dominance. Unless you're that one lawyer.