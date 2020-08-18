Anderson Cooper Confronts MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in Intense Interview
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 18 2020
Anderson Cooper had MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on his program Tuesday afternoon and ripped him for peddling a bogus COVID-19 cure. Lindell is pushing an extract from the oleander plant as a cure for coronavirus despite any evidence it actually works. Cooper spent the entire interview tearing him apart.
Here are a few of the better exchanges:
This is Cooper at his best. He knows he has someone on who has no idea what they're talking about. He just keeps allowing them to look like a fool by asking simple questions they can't answer because their arrogance has left them woefully unprepared. It was beautiful.
Cooper nailed it by pointing out no real studies exist showing this concoction works in preventing or curing COVID-19. Lindell pushed back calling it, "the miracle of all time" and saying he's seen the tests. But, of course, he can't provide any details to back that up.
Lindell, a hardcore supporter of Donald Trump, has begun pushing oleander extract as a cure for COVID-19 and Trump reportedly wants the FDA to approve it for use. Here's where I shock you by informing you that Lindell has a financial stake in a company that develops the product. There is no evidence it works.
This isn't the first time Cooper has absolutely annihilated a guest on-air. He did the same thing to Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman a few months ago.