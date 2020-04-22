Anderson Cooper's Interview With Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Was Insane
By Kyle Koster | Apr 22 2020
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined CNN's Anderson Cooper for an interview this afternoon and it careened down avenues few would have imagined. The long and short of it is this: Goodman really wants to get business popping again and didn't have much time for entertaining Cooper's very reasonable concerns that stacking people ass to elbow in casinos during a dangerous global pandemic is the best idea in the world.
As we await the full nearly 30-minute video, which will surely be archived with great interest by future scholars, a few particularly arresting portions:
Did this long segment have a net-positive on the public? Are we better informed? Tough to say. But it sure was entertaining and illuminating the various paths a person can take to one day have life-and-death decisions in their hands.
We're doing just great and there's no reason to think things are going to get worse before they get better. Right?