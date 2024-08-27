Amazon Mega Deal Sends Kelce Brothers’ Podcast to ‘New Heights’
By Joe Lago
Jason Kelce’s early retirement plans are secure, and if his brother Travis decides to end his legendary NFL career too in the next couple of years, he can depend on the same gig that pays pretty well.
Of course, the lucrative project that the Kelces share is their highly successful podcast, "New Heights." Their entertaining banter about life, pop culture and football has attracted 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and the show has landed what they hoped — a nine-figure podcast contract.
The Kelces' wish for a big-money deal has come true. On Tuesday, they joined Amazon's podcast network Wondery on a three-year contract that reportedly will pay them $100 million.
"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Kelces said in a statement. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights!"
Wondery CEO Jen Sargent called "New Heights" a "cultural phenomenon" and emphasized Amazon's goal to grow the podcast's brand "through Wondery’s 360-approach that will engage and excite audiences across audio, video, live experiences, merch and more."
The show has become popular for non-football fans, most notably due to Travis Kelce's relationship with pop music icon Taylor Swift. The mega deal caps his busy summer in which he made multiple appearances at Swift's "New Eras Tour" in Europe. He even changed his hair style at her request.
The Kelces make their Amazon/Wondery debut on Wednesday, when they kick off Season 3 of "New Heights."