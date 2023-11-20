Roundup: Alycia Debnam-Carey Returns to 'Fear the Walking Dead'; Browns Sign Joe Flacco; Cam Rising Returning
Rosalynn Carter died at 96 ... Ukraine's troops working to advance on key river ... Latest on Israel-Gaza conflict ... Negotiators near deal with Hamas to release hostages ... OpenAI shakeup has rocked Silicon Valley ... Argentina elected Javier Milei president ... What to know if you're flying on Thanksgiving ... Alycia Debnam-Carey returned to "Fear the Walking Dead" ... "Hunger Games" prequel opens to $44 million ... Taylor Swift won big at the Billboard Awards ... Tate McRae's performance at the Billboard Awards ... Michael B. Jordan will direct "Creed 4" ... Aaron Nola re-signs with Phillies ... Utah's Cam Rising will play seventh season in 2024 ... Joe Flacco signed with the Browns ... Jared Goff led an impressive Lions comeback ... Jimmy Johnson will be added to Cowboys' Ring of Honor ... Brandon Staley snapped at a reporter ...
