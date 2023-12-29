Roundup: Alix Earle On Braxton Berrios Relationship Drama; Browns Clinch Playoff Spot; Arizona Beats Oklahoma
Maine secretary of state removes Donald Trump from 2024 primary ballot ... Supreme Court likely to take up ballot dispute cases ... Nikki Haley defends not naming slavery as cause of the Civil War ... Stock futures were up heading into 2023's final day of trading ... 2023 was a blockbuster year in stocks ... Latest on the Israel-Hamas conflict ... IDF killing of three hostages "could have been prevented" ... Alix Earle discusses Braxton Berrios relationship drama ... Twitter loses bid to block California law over content moderation transparency ... Box office takeaways from 2023 ... Browns clinch playoff berth with win over Jets ... Pistons blow 21-point lead, lose 28th straight game ... Arizona scored a comeback bowl win over Oklahoma ... Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. charged with rape ... Elijah Moore suffered an ugly head injury ...
Picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals [CBS Sports]
Latest 2024 NFL mock draft [Yahoo Sports]
The Jets didn't want Joe Flacco, the Browns are reaping the rewards [The Athletic]
The number that will define 2024 for all 15 National League teams [ESPN]
The 10 best TV shows of 2023 [Washington Post]
Nick Wright went off on Aaron Rodgers [The Big Lead]
Full highlights from the Pistons collapse against the Celtics.
The trailer for Amazon's Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle.
This is amazing.
Have a great weekend everyone.
The Weeknd -- "I Feel It Coming"