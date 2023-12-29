Elijah Moore Suffered a Terrifying Head Injury Against the Jets
The Cleveland Browns hosted the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. The Browns had a 27-14 lead late in the third quarter when Elijah Moore suffered a head injury that left him convulsing on the ground.
Joe Flacco hit Moore for a 22-yard gain on the first play after the two-minute warning. Moore broke a tackle, but was then brought down from behind by CJ Mosley on a clean tackle. Unfortunately, Moore hit the front of his helmet on the ground and his head snapped back and he looked like he got hit in the facemask again as he rolled over. Moore then laid on the ground while his arms moved involuntarily. You can see the injury below.
Moore was attended to by trainers and was eventually helped off the field. Because of NFL protocols he made a stop at the blue tent before heading to the locker room to be ruled out for the rest of the game.
Hopefully, Moore is alright. He finished the game with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Here's video of the incident. It may be uncomfotable to watch.
Not good.