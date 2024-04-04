Roundup: Alison Brie on 'The Daily Show'; Shohei Ohtani Hits First Dodgers Home Run; Caitlin Clark Wins POY Again
Judge rules Trump is not immune in hush money case ... Many traders are betting against Trump's media company ... Florida abortion ban prompts Southern states to prepare for patients ... FAA probing call between Southwest flight, air traffic control ... Stock futures tick higher after another tough day ... Latest on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Sydney Sweeney went to Disneyland ... How Disney's Bob Iger vanquished Wall Street agitator Nelson Peltz ... Jonathan Nolan is ready to unleash "Fallout" and finish "Westworld" ... "Matrix 5" is in the works ... Shohei Ohtani hit his first Dodgers home run ... Caitlin Clark wins second straight Naismith Player of the Year award ... Mike Greenberg told a stranger he was Stephen A. Smith ... Observations from the McDonald's All-American Game ...
Winners and losers from the Stefon Diggs trade [Yahoo Sports]
Latest two-round 2024 NFL mock draft [ESPN]
Scott Frost is "dying" for a chance to coach again [CBS Sports]
The Texans continue to stack the deck for CJ Stroud [Sports Illustrated]
How Marlon Brando rewrote the rules of acting [Washington Post]
Adam Sandler revealed the title the studio wanted to give Happy Gilmore [The Big Lead]
Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run as a Dodger.
CM Punk discussed his WWE return and everything else with Ariel Helwani.
Alison Brie's interview on The Daily Show.
The Rock and Roman Reigns were on The Tonight Show.
Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers on the SNL sketches that cracked them up.
Simple Minds -- "Don't you (Forget About Me)"