Mike Greenberg Told a Stranger He Was Stephen A. Smith
On Wednesday, Mike Greenberg told a phenomenal story that involved him being mistaken for Stephen A. Smith. The story has more detail than that -- and we'll go into it shortly -- but, yes, that's a thing that apparently happened.
Greenberg relayed that he was talking to a nurse at his doctor's office and she told him he likely needed vocal rest. When he said that wasn't really possibly because of his job, she asked where he worked. Greenberg replied that he worked at ESPN and was on in the morning. What happened next is fantastic and I'll let him tell the story.
Here's video of the segment:
I fully believe that entire story, mostly because I really want it to be true. The innocence of that nurse having no idea what she was talking about or who Greenberg and Stephen A. are and being really excited to meet him. It's so wonderful.