Alex Wagner Relationship Status: Is the 'Alex Wagner Tonight' Host Married?
Alex Wagner is a big part of MSNBC's nightly lineup as her show, Alex Wagner Tonight, occupies the coveted 9 p.m. ET timeslot Tuesdays through Fridays. Wagner's show debuted in August of 2022 as a replacement for The Rachel Maddow Show, which has only aired on Monday nights since May 2022.
The 46-year-old Wagner has had a long career in media since graduating from Brown University in 1999. She has worked for the Center for American Progress, The Fader magazine, Politics Daily, The Huffington Post, MSNBC, The Atlantic, Crooked Media and CBS. Given her prominent professional life, her personal life has been of interest to viewers. What follows is an examination of her relationship status.
Is Alex Wagner In a Relationship?
Wagner has been married to former White House employee Sam Kass since August of 2014. The Obama family, who knows Kass, attended the wedding that was held in Pocantico Hills, New York. Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia all attended. Kass had been a White House chef during Obama's time in office and was the president's senior adviser of food and nutrition policy.
How Long Have They Been Together?
Kass and Wagner got engaged in 2013 after dating quietly for about a year. They managed to keep out of the public eye by not attending red carpets together and being discreet in public outings. As noted above they got hitched in 2014.
What to Know About Sam Kass
Kass grew up in Chicago and attended Kansas City Kansas Community College on a baseball scholarship. He later transferred to Triton College, and eventually graduated with a history degree from the University of Chicago, where he played Division III baseball and finished his career with a .366 batting average as a right fielder.
Kass worked in restaurants during college and spent his senior year in Vienna, Austria, training under chef Christian Domschitz. That led to continued training all over the world, including time in Italy, Mexico and New Zealand. He returned to Chicago in 2006 to work at Paul Kahan's Avec. In 2007, he opened his own company, Inevitable Table, which focused on healthy and nutritious food. He became personal chef to the Obama family when Barack Obama was serving in the Senate.
In January of 2009 when Obama took office, Kass became Michelle Obama's Food Initiative coordinator. He also joined the White House kitchen staff as assistant chef under executive chef Chris Comerford. In 2010, he became senior policy advisor for healthy food initiatives. He continued to rise and in 2013 he became the executive director for Let's Move! and was promised to senior advisor for nutrition policy. Kass departed the White House in 2014.
Nowadays, Kass is a partner in Sprig, a meal-delivery service founded in San Francisco in 2013. In January of 2016, he launched TROVE, a food technology company focused on "transforming our health, climate and planet through food." In 2016 he joined Innit, Inc as its chief consumer experience officer, and also became a partner in Acre Venture Partners, a venture capital fund focused on health and sustainability.
NAME
AGE
HEIGHT
HOMETOWN
CAREER
EDUCATION
Sam Kass
44 years old
5-foot-8
Chicago, IL
Political advisor, Chef, and News Personality
University of Chicago
Do They Have Any Kids Together?
Yes. The couple has two sons together. Cyrus was born in 2017, and Rafael was born in 2019.
And that's everything to know about Alex Wagner's relationship status.