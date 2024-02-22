Alex Wagner Net Worth, Salary, & More
Alex Wagner is one of the faces of MSNBC's political coverage. She hosts Alex Wagner Tonight in the network's late-night weekday news spot from Tuesday to Friday, which was previously occupied by the Rachel Maddow Show. When MSNBC announced Maddow would be moving to Monday nights exclusively in spring of 2022, Wagner got the nod to fill in her show slot for the rest of the week. The Alex Wagner Show was born shortly thereafter and has been on-air since August 2022.
As one of the featured personalities on MSNBC, it is natural to be curious about her net worth and salary. Here's what we found on those matters.
What is Alex Wagner's Estimated Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wagner's net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Since she has not been featured on a Forbes list or something similar this is not a confirmed number. But given she is a primetime TV host who has authored several books, it feels like it's in the ballpark.
Alex Wagner
$3 million
46
Washington, D.C.
Political Journalist and Pundit
What is Alex Wagner's Salary?
MSNBC does not make the salaries of its employees public and as such it is impossible to find a confirmed number for Wagner's annual salary. However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates her salary to be $600,000 per year, which (again) feels like it's in the right range for a personality of her stature.
Alex Wagner
$600,000
$50,000
$12,500
$1,785
$74.40
$1.24
$0.021
Alex Wagner's Early Roles and Career
Wagner was born into the political sphere in a sense. Her father, Carl Wagner, co-chaired Bill Clinton's successful presidential campaign in 1992. However she did not study political science in college and instead graduated from Brown in 1999 with a degree in art history. After graduating she became a cultural correspondent for the Center for American Progress before becoming the editor-in-chief of The Fader magazine from 2003-2007.
Eventually Wagner moved back into the political realm full-time by becoming the White House correspondent for Politics Daily, a political news magazine owned by AOL. She then joined the Huffington Post after it was acquired by AOL in 2011. During this time she began appearing on MSNBC as an analyst on Countdown With Keith Olbermann and The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell.
In November of 2011, Wagner got her first MSNBC show, titled Now With Alex Wagner. It began airing at noon on weekdays before moving to the 4 p.m. pre-news shows slot. It ran for four years before it was canceled. This spelled the beginning of the end for Wagner at the network and a year later she left the cable news game entirely by joining The Atlantic as a senior writer. She wasn't absent for long, though, and returned to our screens in November 2016 by replacing Vinita Nair on CBS This Morning Saturday. Wagner spent about a year and a half there before leaving to replace Mark Halperin as co-host of The Circus on ShowTime. In that same timespan she published a book titled FutureFace.
Then, in 2022, the Alex Wagner Show was announced and that's what she's done since.
Alex Wagner Has Over 300,000 Combined Social Media Followers
In the modern media age, a strong social media presence is absolutely crucial to reaching as wide an audience as possible. Wagner's social media follower count doesn't number in the millions, as some of her counterparts can claim, but she boasts a respectable following on Twitter/X and a smaller following on Instagram. She is also prominently featured on MSNBC's YouTube page, which has more than six million subscribers.
289,400
37,700