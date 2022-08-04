Roundup: Alex Jones Has Rough Day in Court; Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant; Padres Roll in Juan Soto's Debut
Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion rights ... Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause ... Podcasts are making bank booking guests ... Tommy Tuberville still getting involved ... The Detroit Tigers are stuck in purgatory ... Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding ... Chrissy Teigen is pregnant ... Stock futures down a tick after Wednesday rally ... Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook attack was real ... He also had a really bad day in court ... Indiana congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash ... Senate votes to ratify NATO membership for Sweden and Finland ... Warner Bros. sets release date for "Joker 2" ... "Days of Our Lives" moving to Peacock after six decades on NBC ... NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension ... Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with the Padres ... Padres roll in Juan Soto's debut ...
Oneil Cruz hit a ball out of PNC Park.
Kurt Warner with the quick hands.
The new-look Padres seem to be having fun.
Highlights from Juan Soto's debut in San Diego.
J.J. Cale -- "After Midnight"