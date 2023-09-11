Roundup: Alba Baptista, Chris Evans Get Married; Best of NFL Week 1; Michigan State Suspends Mel Tucker
Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open ... Hurricane Lee is now a Category 3 storm ... Luis Rubiales will resign as Spanish soccer federation president ... Photos from Morocco earthquake zone show widespread devastation ... Stock futures largely flat ahead of key inflation data .... A look at the tension driving the UAW strike threat ... A review of "Lee" ... "The Nun II" took the top spot at the box office ... Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married ... J.K. Dobbins out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon ... Michigan State suspended Mel Tucker without pay ... Team USA lost to Canada in bronze medal game at the FIBA World Cup ... Oregon State and Washington State are trying to salvage the Pac-12 ... Packers kick off the Jordan Love era with a dominant win over the Bears ...
Full highlights from Novak Djokovic's win over Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.
Highlights from the USMNT's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan.
A trailer for Netflix's Pain Hustlers.
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Californication"