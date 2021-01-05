Nick Saban's Daughter Thinks Ohio State is Faking COVID-19 Cases to Rest Justin Fields
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 5, 2021, 5:19 PM EST
The College Football National Championship Game may have to be postponed, as Ohio State may be in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the fact that a deadly global pandemic is raging across the United State right now, at least one person is among those who thinks Ohio State is faking COVID cases just to gain a competitive advantage. It's Nick Saban's daughter.
Yes, Kristen Saban Setas believes the Buckeyes are worried about the health of quarterback Justin Fields after he took a shot to the ribs in the Sugar Bowl. That hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski knocked Fields out of the game. While he returned and played a stellar game afterwards, Fields was visibly in pain. On Tuesday, Mrs. Setas took to Twitter and claimed Ohio State is faking COVID cases to get its quarterback more time to heal before he faces her dad's Alabama squad in the title game.
Here's here since-deleted tweet:
Well, that's insane. I can see why she deleted it. The absolute lack of compassion here is staggering. The idea that the Buckeyes would engage in a conspiracy to get an extra few days for their quarterback to heal is pretty crazy.
As far as the title game potentially being postponed, we all knew something like this was a possibility when college football's leaders opted to go ahead with a season. Even the committee knew it, agreeing on a postponement date before the playoff began should this happen. This was the gamble everyone took. Yes, the idea of the game actually being postponed is pretty jarring, but players getting infected now isn't that crazy since the country is setting records for COVID infections. College football opted not to put players into a bubble for the playoff and this was one risk of that decision.
Playing football during a pandemic always had its potential drawbacks. Having to consider pushing the title game back is one of them.