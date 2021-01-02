Justin Fields Shaken Up After Brutal Hit By Clemson's James Skalski
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 1, 2021, 9:45 PM EST
Justin Fields was briefly knocked out of the College Football Playoff Semifinal after receiving a huge hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski. Skalski led with his helmet and hit Fields in the middle of the back, and was eventually flagged for targeting and ejected. Fields returned to the game after one play but appeared to be in some pain.
Here's a look at the hit:
Another look:
There was no flag on the play initially, but after a review Skalski was ejected. It's the second year in a row he's been booted for targeting during a CFP game. Last year he was flagged for a bad hit during the national title game against LSU and ejected. His exit is a huge loss for Clemson.
The first play after Fields returned he found Chris Olave for a nine-yard touchdown, stretching Ohio State's lead to 28-14. After the play he limped to the sidelined and went into the medical tent.
We'll monitor Fields' health as the game continues.