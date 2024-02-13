Who is Ainsely Earhardt Dating? What We Know About the 'Fox & Friends' Host's Relationship Status
By The Big Lead
Ainsley Earhardt is one of Fox News' most visible personalities. The 47-year-old conservative has been a host on the network's morning show, Fox & Friends, since 2016. The South Carolina native has had a long career in the spotlight, so her personal relationships have become fodder for tabloids. What follows is a look at her current relationship status, and what we know about her past romances.
Earhardt grew up in South Carolina and after high school attended Florida State. But she wound up transferring to the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a journalism degree. Before graduation, she was hired by the local CBS station WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina. She worked as the morning and noon anchor from 2000 until 2004. In 2005 she became the morning and noon anchor at KENS-TV in San Antonio, Texas. In 2007 she got her big break as she got hired from Fox News and moved to New York.
Earhardt made appearances at several shows on Fox News including Hannity, Fox and Friends Weekend, The Live Desk and Red Eye. In 2016 she was named co-host of Fox & Friends alongside Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade.
As one of the most public faces at FOX, there is plenty of interest in Earhardt's personal life. She has been married twice and is currently in a relationship. Here's everything to know about her relationship history.
Is Ainsley Earhardt in a Relationship?
After a long stretch of rumors, Earhardt and Sean Hannity were confirmed as a couple by Vanity Fair in 2020. The two had been co-workers at Fox News since she arrived in 2007. They worked together for nearly 12 years before entering into a relationship, according to the article; they began seeing each other in August of 2019.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Earhardt hosted Fox & Friends from a remote studio in Hannity's Long Island mansion. After previous denials, the two have since gone public with their relationship.
What to Know About Sean Hannity
Hannity is a 62-year-old New Yorker who has been one of the centerpieces of Fox News' nightly lineup for years. He started out in radio in 1989 in Santa Barbara, then bounced around before Fox News paired him with Alan Colmes in 1996 for a TV show, Hannity & Colmes. He has continued a syndicated radio show along with his TV duties.
Hannity & Colmes lasted from 1996 until 2009 when Holmes announced his departure from Fox News. A new show, Hannity replaced the duo's program in January of 2009 and it continues to this day. It airs live at 9 p.m. ET.
Hannity was married to Jill Rhodes from 1993 until their divorce in 2019. They claimed to have been separated for years prior to divorcing. The couple have two children together.
Is Ainsley Earhardt Engaged to Sean Hannity?
As far as the public is aware, Earhardt and Hannity are not engaged. As evidenced by the above information they do not seem particulalry eager to play out their relationship in the eyes of the general public, so if they ever do get engaged it might be a while before everyone else finds out.
Ainsley Earhardt Relationship History
Prior to dating Hannity, Earhardt was married twice. Her first marriage lasted four years, and the second lasted seven.
Kevin McKinney (2005-2009)
Her first marriage was to Kevin McKinney. The two were married in Columbia, South Carolina though they were living in San Antonio at the time. At the time of the marriage, McKinney was the part owner of Medi-Sleeve LLC and worked for Bank of America in San Antonio. He also went to the University of South Carolina.
The marriage didn't last and the two divorced in 2009.
Will Proctor (2012-2019)
Earhardt married former Clemson quarterback Will Proctor in October of 2012. Earhardt was seven years older than Proctor. The couple have a daughter together, Hayden Dubose, who was born in 2015. The couple split in 2018 when Proctor filed for divorce amid rumors of infidelity, per the New York Post.
The couple's divorce was finalized in 2019, and Earhardt claims they remain amicable, co-parenting their daughter.