AI Generated NFL Mascots are Equal Parts Awesome, Nightmare Fuel
We are currently in an era where early adopters are trying to discover what exactly artificial intelligence is capable of now that it's been handed over to the public to use. It's resulted in some amusing results and lots of bad hands. Garry Gates, who finished fourth at the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event, asked AI to reimagine all the NFL mascots and the results range from beautiful to funny to ew, what the hell is that? Any of these that are not stolen by NFL teams in the coming years will most definitely end up on The Masked Singer.
It's clear that AI understands what most animals look like while it still struggles with humans. What it did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is especially amusing. But again, nothing comes close to the Seahawks, which even on the second go around is completely unrecognizable without the jersey.
Still, the future has never felt so close.