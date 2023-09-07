Roundup: Adria Arjona, Glen Powell in 'Hit Man'; Nick Bosa Gets $170 Million Extension; Army in Talks With AAC
Judge orders Texas to remove floating barrier in Rio Grande ... Hurricane Lee is shaping up to be extremely dangerous ... Cancer rates rising in people under 50 ... China's exports drop by 8.8 percent ... Abortions rose in most U.S. states this year ... Hunter Biden may be indicted on gun charge this month ... The Middle East is becoming the world's ATM ... Another review of Richard Linklater's "Hit Man" ... Nirvana releasing a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of "In Utero" ... Nick Bosa, 49ers agreed to a $170 million extension ... Army may join the AAC ... The Astros finished off a dominant sweep of the Rangers ... Carl Nassib retired from the NFL after seven seasons ... Brutal conditions at the U.S. Open continue ...
ESPN bets big on Pat McAfee [Wall Street Journal]
32 teams, 32 Super Bowl scenarios [ESPN]
Caleb Williams, the new king of college football [GQ]
Fantasy Football start 'em, sit 'em for Week 1 quarterbacks [CBS Sports]
A new generation of NFL quarterback is here and there's no going back [Yahoo Sports]
How Roger Goodell conquered Hollywood [The Hollywood Reporter]
What is causing the Texas Rangers' stunning collapse? [The Big Lead]
Tom Brady's NFL script would have looked a little different.
The Bikeriders has finally released a trailer.
A trailer of Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in Hit Man.
A great interview with Greg Maddux.
A trailer for Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget.
Blink-182 -- "Man Overboard"