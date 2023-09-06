Daniil Medvedev Furious at U.S. Open Conditions: 'One Player Is Gonna Die'
The conditions at the U.S. Open have been a huge topic of conversation in tennis circles this week. The head and humidity are so bad players have been begging tournament organizers to close the roof of the main courts and turn on the air conditioning. Thus far, they have refused. On Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev lashed out during his match.
As he was up two sets to none against Andrey Rublev, in the middle of the third set, Medvedev hit his breaking point. After a point as he was down 4-2 in the third set, Medvedev walked over to a camera and said, "One player's gonna die and they're gonna see.
Check it out:
The players and announcers have repeatedly called for tournament organizers to do something in the midst of 90-plus degree temperatures and high humidity. The "feels like" temperature during the Medvedev match was 103 degrees. That's not an environment where it's safe for anyone to be playing tennis.
The tournament has adopted a new policy in the wake of this weather by partially closing the roof to provide some shade. But, predictably, that hasn't really helped all that much. It's past time to just close the roof and crank the air.