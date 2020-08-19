Adam Schefter Calls Jordan Love Pick a 'Triple-Slap' in the Face of Aaron Rodgers
By Liam McKeone | Aug 19 2020
Nobody knows what goes on in the mind of Aaron Rodgers, but it would be easy to understand if he still wasn't over the Green Bay Packers selecting Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers are still a very good team with Rodgers at the helm, and picking up a quarterback in the first round (and one who needs years of development at that) does not serve the goal of winning a Super Bowl while Rodgers is still in a Packers uniform.
The Get Up crew discussed this very matter on Wednesday morning, and Adam Schefter declared the selection was a big ol' slap in the face to Green Bay's franchise quarterback. Not a regular slap in the face, mind you, but the rare triple slap.
He has a point. Not only did the Packers not draft a player who could help them win in 2020, they drafted a development quarterback with the obvious aim to eventually replace Rodgers. On top of all that, they traded up for the right to do so!
There's a chance we all eat our words four years down the line, but from the current standpoint, the pick seems a master class in how to both piss off your best player/longtime quarterback and prevent your team from getting better in the immediate future.
It's honestly a bit of a struggle to justify the whole process when considering all the factors. Preparing for life after Rodgers? Sure. Preparing for life after Rodgers by drafting a quarterback the year after he threw for 4,000 yards, 26 touchdowns, and secured the second seed in the NFC? I mean, okay, maybe. Drafting that quarterback in the first round when there were multiple skill-position players available who could step in and help win right away? I don't know about that. Trading up for that quarterback? That's borderline insane.
I still envy Rodgers, what with the millions in the bank and being extremely famous and all that. But I don't envy how he probably felt watching all that unfold. It makes total sense he retreated to the warm embrace of tequila on draft night.