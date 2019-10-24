Adam Schefter: The Panthers Could Trade Cam Newton in the Offseason By Stephen Douglas | Oct 24 2019 Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers started the season 0-2 with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback. Newton had zero touchdowns and one interception before he was shut down with a foot injury. Since then the Panthers have gone 4-0 with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback. There has been speculation that Cam's time in Carolina could be over for a month now, but on Get Up this morning, Adam Schefter revived the rumors by saying that the Panthers could trade Newton in the offseason.

Obviously, this is not a report, but it still makes sense that Newton won't be in Carolina next year. If Allen keeps winning and playing decent football, he makes the most financial sense to be their quarterback next season. There should be plenty of willing trade partners. Predicting Newton will be elsewhere next season seems like a pretty safe take.