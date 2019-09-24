Cam Newton's Foot Injury Could End His Season And His Time in Carolina By Stephen Douglas | Sep 24 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Cam Newton is dealing with a foot injury. There haven't been many details about the injury but according to The Athletic, Newton's injury could be more than regular sprain. It could be a Lisfranc sprain-- which usually means season-ending surgery. There are currently no plans for surgery, but Newton will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday and if Kyle Allen looks anywhere near as good as he did in his debut, it's pretty clear that the Carolina Panthers should move on from Cam Newton.

Newton has one-year left on his current deal at $21 million. If the Panthers cut Newton this offseason, it will only cost the team $2 million. If Kyle Allen is good, cutting Cam is just fiscally responsible.

Besides, since Cam took the Panthers to the Super Bowl 50, the team has gone 6-8 with him as the starter twice in three seasons. Newton nearly took the Panthers all the way to the top, but the franchise obviously can't sustain success with him at quarterback. In his eight seasons, the Panthers only had three winning records.

And that is not an indictment of Newton. Cam Newton is awesome. His resume speaks for itself. He won a Heisman and two National Championships in college. He was the #1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year. Then in 2015 he took the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl while winning MVP .

If he has surgery, or just shuts it down to get healthy for the rest of the season, he would be a very attractive option for plenty of teams with bad or even decent quarterbacks. When you take the punishment Newton does, maybe you need to take off a season now and then to prolong your career.

So it makes sense for both sides to end this relationship. It's time for Cam Newton to get a fresh start and maybe recapture his former glory.