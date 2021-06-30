You Can Get In Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie Through Basketball Tryouts
Adam Sandler is looking for the best adult basketball players in, uh, Delaware, for an upcoming Netflix movie produced by LeBron James called Hustle. Before you dismiss the basketball prowess of a state like Delaware, know that the tryouts will be held at The Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington where the 76ers G-League team plays.
Here's The Hollywood Reporter description of the movie:
Sandler will play an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. He then decides to bring the player to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
So it's the Happy Madison version of The Scout or The Air Up There. And if it is half as good as Hubie Halloween, well, I'm in. Not that it matters. Sandler and Netflix keep pumping these movies out because people watch them. And this one does the most important task of putting Sandler in a movie where he spends even more time than usual on a basketball court. I mean, we know this movie only exists so that Adam Sandler can play more pickup basketball, right?
Related Articles
Ranking the Best 'Fast and the Furious' Movies
Skip Bayless: 'Why Are LeBron and AD following Russell Westbrook’s Wife on Instagram'
LeBron James Is Right, the NBA's Schedule Caused This Rash of Injuries
Kevin Durant Doesn't Need Any Torch Passed From LeBron and We Should Stop Pretending Otherwise
Look, Sandler is an absolute legend. He made some of classic movies back in the 90's that will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who were of a certain age when they saw them.
From there his acting career diverged into two equally important paths. He makes some incredibly serious films that get him Oscar buzz and he makes the silliest movies possible that exist only so he can hang out with his friends and get paid for it for months at a time. And above all else he just wants to play pickup basketball. It is truly the most admirable life path imaginable and I really hope he finds what he's looking for at these tryouts - someone who can check Kevin James in Grownups 3.