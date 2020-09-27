It Sounds Like Adam Gase Could Be Fired This Coming Week
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 27 2020
Who said fans and bloggers don't have any power?
After days, nay weeks, nay an entire offseason of virtually everyone outside of the Jets organization saying they need to fire Adam Gase as their head coach ASAP, it appears people inside the organization are finally starting to listen.
According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the highest Jets higher-ups are evaluating Gase's performance with a discerning eye and his/the team's performance over the next two games could determine whether he remains the Jets head man. Here's what Mort had to say:
All the external noise you've heard from the media and fans about head coach Adam Gase has now gone internal. We heard players complain this week about the practice intensity and league sources say on the inside the executives of the Jets at the highest levels are looking at Gase as well as they play the Colts in Indianapolis today and a key game Thursday night against the Broncos who also are very injured. Watch out on the Jets and Adam Gase this coming week.
Based on that, it sounds like the Jets are expecting another L this week against the Colts, but if they lose to the Broncos on Thursday it could be the end for Gase. Not sure how another couple of losses will prove anything different about an offensive-minded coach who can't get the Jets to generate any offense (31st in the NFL this year and last year) and has alienated himself from several star players, but to each their own.
Gase is 7-11 so far as the Jets head coach including an uncompetitive 0-2 this year. The Jets are averaging just 15 points per game this season and former No. 3 pick Sam Darnold appears to have regressed under Gase's tutelage (reminder, Gase used to be a QB coach). Despite that, the Jets brass has steadfastly maintained its commitment to him as their coach. It appears that support is starting to waiver, but until he's gone, fans and bloggers alike will have to take solace in the fact that their voices are at least being heard.