Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers Makes Perfect Sense
The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, 27-17. Ben Roethlisberger looked like toast, meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers looked like Aaron Rodgers. And at one point, Aaron Rodgers looked at Mike Tomlin.
If you think this might have been more than dudes being guys on a Sunday, you're not alone. It's very easy to connect the dots between Aaron Rodgers in his final season in Green Bay and Ben Roethlisberger looking done. Rodgers could be looking for a new home and the Steelers should be looking for a new quarterback.
Last week in the lead-up to the game, Rodgers talked about how much he admired both Pittsburgh and Tomlin.
Rodgers' praise continued after the game on Sunday. Via SI:
"It’s a lot of respect," Rodgers said. "I haven’t spent time with him, but I’ve watched him from afar for a long time…a lot of respect for him. I just enjoy that way that he talks about his players. I’ve had some friends play over there and the stories are very consistent with the kind of day-to-day coach that he is. I like his demeanor. He fits that Iron City perfectly. A lot of respect."
I don't know what else we need to hear. People are always saying that Pittsburgh is the California of Pennsylvania. The only way this could make more sense would be for Jeopardy! to suddenly start shooting in Pittsburgh.