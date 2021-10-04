Ben Roethlisberger Is Done
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up.
Roethlisberger had yet another depressing game on Sunday. He completed 26 of 40 passes for 232 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Once again, Big Ben struggled to push the ball down the field and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt. He had open receivers and simply struggled to make routine throws. It was sad to watch.
It was a performance in line with what we've seen this season from the 39-year-old this season. He can't move in the pocket, doesn't have the arm strength to make plays down the field and simply isn't physically up to the task anymore.
Through four games, Roethlisberger has completed 109 of 170 (64.1 percent), for 1,033 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has dismal passer rating of 78.9, and entered this week with a Total QBR of 35.1. It's unlikely to go up much and will place him near the bottom of the league.
While the Steelers don't have a long-term succession plan at quarterback -- no, Mason Rudolph doesn't count -- they really need to change something. Roethlisberger hasn't looked healthy or capable in years. It has gotten sad.
A two-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler like Roethlisberger doesn't deserve to go out like this. But it's long past time for him to sit in favor of Rudolph, then retire with dignity at the end of the season.