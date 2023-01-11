The Aaron Rodgers Drama Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
Aaron Rodgers has authored a Hall of Fame career to this point. The rest is still unwritten, like Natasha Bedingfield was talking about during that theme song from The Hills. There exists a very real possibility that he retires because he is 39 and not every quarterback is Tom Brady and he's shown a penchant for marching to the beat of his own drum lately. As a guy sitting on his couch here, I'll admit I have no prediction except this one: there will be a prolonged offseason drama surrounding his return or ride into the sunset. So we'd all be well-served to stay hydrated, pack a few Snickers bars and prepare for a marathon.
Andrew Hawkins, appearing on this morning's Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, became one of the first people to suggest it's more likely than not that Rodgers retires.
Rodgers is probably pretty tired. He'll be less tired in a week or so, when he resumes his Tuesday appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. So we'll probably know more then. But we probably won't know all then either.
This story is going to linger. If Rodgers is fully committed to mirroring Brett Favre then there will be some twists and turns. It's important to keep a level head, not getting too high or too low.
There will be an NFL season next year. Rodgers may be a participant. Or he might be watching from home.
Remember the wise words of Justin Bobby from the aforementioned Lauren Conrad vehicle. Truth and time tell all.