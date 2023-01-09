Aaron Rodgers Refusing to Trade Jerseys After Loss to Lions Fuels Retirement Speculation
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in the final game of the NFL regular season, thus beginning another offseason for Rodgers. If it's anything like the 2022 offseason, we will be discussing Rodgers' present and future on a regular basis. Speculation about what he'll do when the 2023 season kicks off began immediately as he declined an offer to trade jerseys with Lions receiver Jameson Williams, saying, "I'm holding onto this one."
Now there are many ways to interpret that. First of all, Williams is a rookie. Rodgers might be holding out for a better offer. Or maybe he just doesn't ever trade jerseys. Or maybe, as Mike Tirico wondered during the broadcast, he has decided to retire. The only certainty is that we'll probably spend most of the offseason uncertain.
If it was Rodgers' final game, his final pass was a season-ending interception.