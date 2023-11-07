Aaron Rodgers Is Doing Three-Step Drops Seven Weeks After Achilles Tendon Surgery
Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon in his first game with the New York Jets and underwent surgery to repair it on September 13. On Monday night, he was on the field at MetLife Stadium throwing the ball around and even doing three-step drops. He was basically going through light warmups.
Check these videos out:
It is pretty remarkable that he's able to do that eight weeks after suffering the injury. The fact that he's even out of a boot and clearly super mobile has shocked NFL experts. Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, this is pretty crazy.
Reports have suggested Rodgers is trying to return this season. The Jets are currently 4-3 and on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in. If they managed to turn that around, a case might be made for Rodgers rushing back from the injury to help the squad out.
Zach Wilson has been Rodgers' replacement and let's just say he's been very ... Zach Wilson this season. For the season, Wilson is completing 58.3 percent of his passes for 1,337 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating of 74.3 is awful and his QBR (35.4) ranks 29th among qualified quarterbacks. The Jets need help under center. Maybe Rodgers will eventually provide it.