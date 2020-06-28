Aaron Rodgers Must Hate Brett Favre's Idea for How Packers Can Utilize Jordan Love
By Brian Giuffra | Jun 28 2020
When I think of Aaron Rodgers lined up at the wide receiver position looking inward as Jordan Love takes a snap, I don't imagine him doing so with a smile.
Rodgers as a decoy? Meh. Don't think that's interesting to him.
Taking the ball out of his hands? Probably not his preference either.
So it is with great confidence that I say Rodgers won't like Brett Favre's idea, shared with TMZ, for how the Packers can utilize Jordan Love in his rookie season.
"I think there's ways to incorporate it much like Taysom Hill with the Saints. Use him as a halfback, a halfback pass, but occasionally let him run it just to show that you'll do that."
That's an...idea. Get the ball in Love's hands and see what he can do.
Here's another idea, one I believe Rodgers would be more interested in: Give Love a clipboard and headset and let him stand on the sideline.
It seems virtually agreed upon by smarter scouts than I that Jordan Love is a raw prospect that needs time to develop. Yes, he was a first-round pick and first-round picks have an expectation of playing right away. But if the Packers wanted that they could have drafted one of the million talented receivers to help Rodgers. Instead, they thought long term and picked his successor, or at least the guy they hope is his successor.
That upset Rodgers. He said so already. The last thing the Packers need is to upset him more by taking away his time under center to give Love reps.
Putting Love on the field in gimmick situations doesn't help his development either. It could actually hurt it, depending on how he performs. Or perhaps he throws a touchdown pass on a trick play and the world suddenly thinks he's ready for the starting gig immediately. Now you have a quarterback controversy and a disgruntled veteran. That seems like the best-case scenario. Worst case is he turns the ball over a few times, thus hurting the Packers and his own confidence simultaneously.
The way Aaron Rodgers' contract is set up, he'll be on the team for two more years and then it'll be time to make a decision. He was a high-quality quarterback last year. The Packers need him to be a high-quality quarterback this coming season if they hope to make the playoffs again. Give him the ball and let him do his thing. And to be clear, his thing is not lining up out wide.