Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley at the Kentucky Derby With Green Bay Packers Players
Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley attended the 2021 Kentucky Derby. While we should be talking about how agressive their hat games are, most people will want to focus on the fact that Rodgers is there with some of his Green Bay Packers teammates. He certainly looks happy this one picture posted by David Bakhtiari's wife.
Very interesting. Not only did Rodgers steal Arthur Slugworth's hat, but he still hangs out with members of the Packers. You have to wonder if Kentucky is as close as Rodgers plans to get to Wisconsin this summer. Packers fans will hold onto this as evidence that the relationship can be saved.
If he needs advice on escaping a football team he's sick of, Rodgers would be smart to track down Tom Brady has made his annual trip to Churchill Downs today.
Can't wait to see what other quarterbacks attend the Derby. It's the clearest sign that a quarterback is truly elite.