Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Prepare For Their Last Dance With Packers
By all accounts it appears Aaron Rodgers will be returning to play for the Green Bay Packers this season. It seems like he's coming back for one final season before bolting, either to retirement or another franchise. Likewise, star receiver Davante Adams seems to be ready for one final run in Green Bay before hitting free agency. The pair are ready for their last dance.
On Friday night, both Rodgers and Adams posted the same story to Instagram. It was a shot of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen fist-bumping. No one quite knew what it meant, but I think it's pretty clear now.
Like Pippen and Jordan in 1997-98, they're about to have their last dance with the only franchise they've ever known, then take off. In fact, it appears several other Packers players are embracing the last dance theme:
Rodgers didn't get his desired outcome. He wanted to be traded. That didn't happen, so he'll run it back in Green Bay before forcing the team's hand in the offseason. Adams didn't get the contract offer he wanted and cut off talks. He'll do one more season in Green Bay, and then figure it out from there.
So in this metaphor, Brian Gutekunst is Jerry Krause. Just as Rodgers reportedly calls him in group chats. That's not a great place to be.