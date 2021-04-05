Aaron Rodgers Isn't Expected to Finish His Career in Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers may not finish his career with the Green Bay Packers. That rumor has been floating around ever since the Packers traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. On Monday, Adam Schefter gave those rumors life again.
During an appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Schefter said it's "more likely than not" Rodgers won't finish his career in Green Bay. Not only is there a disconnect between the organization and its future Hall of Fame quarterback, but plenty of other greats didn't stay with one team for their entire careers. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are prominent examples.
Here's what Schefter said:
That's a pretty big bombshell considering the season Rodgers just had. He was the NFL's MVP and took the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season. At the same time, Love didn't impress anyone during training camp. So why on Earth would the Packers plan to move on?
Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract, but the Packers can cut or trade him after the 2021 season and only face a cap hit of $17.2 million. It would be a shocking decision to dump Rodgers for an unproven Love, but the Packers bet big on Love when they drafted him.
Rodgers will be 38 after next season. Even then, it would be crazy of the Packers to suddenly sever the connection to their three-time MVP quarterback. But Schefter seems to think the end of this relationship is on the horizon.