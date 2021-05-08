Aaron Rodgers is Not in Green Bay Right Now
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a bit of a fight right now. You may have heard. Rodgers' frustration with the team reached a boiling point, Adam Schefter released that information on draft day, and now Packers brass is doing everything they can to soothe their angry superstar before the season begins.
The progress of that particular goal is unknown at this time. We the people are left to feed off whatever rumor crumbs we can find. Like this one, today, from Fox 11 News' Ryan Wing, claiming there had been several Rodgers sightings in Green Bay.
What could this mean! Is Rodgers' willingness to leave his beloved California and come to chilly Wisconsin a sign that bridges are being mended rather than burned? Is he there to tell the front office off to their faces? Twitter user Mountain Badger summed it up pretty well in response to Wing.
For my money, I'd most enjoy Rodgers keying GM Brian Gutekunst's car. That's only a little worse than calling him Jerry Krause in group chats if you judge the severity by everyone's reactions when that news broke earlier in the week.
Alas, it was all for naught. Wing tweeted a few hours later that Rodgers wasn't actually in Green Bay and there was an "imposter" floating about the town.
Aaaaand we're back to Square 1. I imagine this situation came about because some wishful Packers fans saw a guy who looks kind of like Rodgers and ran with it, hoping it was a positive sign for their hometown team. Rodgers does kind of look like your everyday Wisconsin man when you aren't right next to him, depending on the length of his beard.
Stay tuned for our next exciting update of Where in the World is Aaron Rodgers?