Aaron Rodgers Expected to Reprise This Very Controversial Role
By Joe Lago
Pat McAfee joined ESPN last year after signing a five-year, $85 million contract, but his ride at the Worldwide Leader has had its bumps since "The Pat McAfee Show" debuted last September 7.
A very public beef between McAfee and longtime programming czar Norby Williamson led to the ESPN executive's ouster in April. Another feud involved McAfee's star guest on Tuesdays, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose controversial comments about another high-profile Disney employee — ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — led to a show ban that lasted all of one day.
Williamson isn't returning to his Bristol headquarters suite, but Rodgers could be making his way back to ESPN airwaves.
While speaking at ESPN Media Day at the network's Bristol headquarters on Wednesday, McAfee announced "there's a good chance" Rodgers will resume his Tuesday appearances on the former NFL punter's show.
"I think it will end up happening," McAfee added.
ESPN surely will welcome the attention that Rodgers will bring to McAfee's show with his Tuesday remote appearances throughout the NFL season. Interest remains high in Rodgers' Jets and his quarterbacking ability, even at 40 years old, to deliver the franchise a Super Bowl LIX title with a roster that is all the way in for a championship run.
As for any controversy that arises from Rodgers, company execs appear to be prepared to look away — for now. Judging by McAfee's confidence, his bosses are content to value the good that Rodgers brings (i.e. ratings, viral videos) over any potential downside.
McAfee revealed just how much the backlash on social media hurt him when he announced this summer that he would be returning to ESPN's "College GameDay" for the college football season. Despite his critics, he remains entertaining to watch, especially when he's guzzling pints of Guinness at a pub in Ireland on air.
His show, with its seemingly off-the-cuff format, might not be for everyone. However, McAfee has an audience that enjoys the banter with the crew on his show. And now, it seems he'll have Rodgers returning to share whatever is on his mind.