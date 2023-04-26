Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers Already Walking Around Barefoot During Jets Meetings
Aaron Rodgers is now happily a member of the New York Jets and showed up to the team facilities today for his introductory press conference. Head coach Robert Saleh was also in attendance, naturally, and for the most part sat there with a huge grin on his face probably feeling a lot like the LeBron James "smiling through it all" meme. Eventually Saleh got asked how Rodgers was fitting in and he informed reporters that the QB is already so comfortable he's walking around barefoot during meetings.
Unbelievably this is not the first time Rodgers' feet have been a matter of discussion with the media. Ideally it will be the last but that's what I said last time!
This obviously fits very well into the Live Laugh Ayahuasca persona that Rodgers has been working on cultivating the last few years. If only we could all make tens of millions and were permitted to walk around without even socks on.