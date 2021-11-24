Best Tweets and Reactions to Aaron Rodgers Showing Off His Fractured Toe
Aaron Rodgers just added to the weirdness of his 2021 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a toe injury, which he (apparently jokingly) told Pat McAfee was "COVID toe," a very real thing that can happen to people who contract the virus. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal ran with that headline and it ticked Rodgers right off.
During press availability on Wednesday, Rodgers insisted it wasn't COVID toe and that he actually has a fractured toe, and demanded an apology from the Journal for ... I guess quoting what he said to McAfee? It's not really clear.
Rodgers went so far as to show his injured digit to the assembled reporters via camera and virtually everyone was not happy with his decision. Twitter went nuts over it.
This is what was revealed to the world:
Aaron, no one wants to see that, man. Seriously.
Here's how Twitter reacted to his revelation and decision to show it off: