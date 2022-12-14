A Marathon Podcast Discussing the 2022 Sports Media Awards
This was a landscape-changing year for sports media. Big names found new homes, salaries skyrocketed and, as always, news came fast and furious. Over the past six months our panel of experts has watched, listened, read, compared, collated and debated the best from sports media in 2022. The result is our annual tribute to the industry. We present to you The Big Lead's 2022 Sports Media Awards.
In a scene resembling the one where they get the five families together to fix a parking situation in The Office, all of The Big Lead editorial staff joined a single Zoom call to empty the chamber and unleash every single sports media thought that visited their brain over the past year. At times contentious, at times extremely unfocused, the resulting two hours has been unlocked and available for everyone, not just TBL+ subscribers.