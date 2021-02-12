Four Potential Landing Spots for J.J. Watt
By Kyle Koster | Feb 12, 2021, 10:46 AM EST
The Houston Texans are releasing J.J. Watt, furthering the madness of a franchise destined to under-utilize the generational talents of the defensive end, a disillusioned Deshaun Watson and the departed DeAndre Hopkins. It may be worth wondering aloud if Jack Easterby can play six different positions at once in addition to providing spiritual guidance and making personnel decisions for the team.
Watt turns 32 next month and has plenty left in the tank. He picked up five sacks and 52 tackles last season. There will be tremendous interest in his services. But which team will land the future Hall of Famer?
Here are four to watch:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Getting the Watt brothers together to increase the Wattage of a defense torched by Cleveland in the playoffs is the most poetic and alluring way forward. Watt was slated to make $17.5 million next year, and the Steelers are likely to spend big on Bud Dupree, meaning any family reunion is predicated on the elder Watt playing for far less than his fair-market value. Then there's the issue of Pittsburgh's viability as a contender, what with either an aging Ben Roethlisberger or a first-year quarterback at the helm. Still, three brothers on one team? Would Watt play for $400,000 to make that dream come true?
Would you?
Green Bay Packers
After seeing their own postseason dreams end as a result of not getting enough pressure on Tom Brady, it would make sense for the Packers to take a chance on one of the best to ever do it. Watt has an obvious connection to Wisconsin and his return would be a homecoming of sorts. Pairing him with Rashaun Gary would create a formidable one-two punch and be far more helpful to Aaron Rodgers than adding another backup quarterback.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo could continue to build like the Seattle Seahawks did during their contending years by parlaying a team-friendly quarterback deal into an imposing and formidable defense. Watt is tough and would fit into the existing scheme and make the trip into Orchard Park even more unappealing. With the biggest obstacle back to the Super Bowl being in Kansas City's backfield, it would be prudent for the Bills to find their own way to further harass Mahomes.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If Watt's goal is winning it all, what better situation than Tampa Bay? Can you even imagine how good he would make an already-excellent unit? Personally, this is what I'd do if I were him. Brady has to have at least three more titles in him.