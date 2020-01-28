2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow Stays at No. 1, Top 10 Sees a Number of Changes
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 28 2020
The Super Bowl is less than a week away, which means we're not far off from non-stop NFL draft coverage. With that in mind, here's our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Andy Dalton appears done in Cincinnati and with the Bengals holding the top pick, it's time to invest in a young quarterback. Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a national title, breaking a ton of records along the way. His stock has risen at an incredible rate since the beginning of the season.
At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Burrow has the size and arm strength to make all the throws. He is highly accurate and would fit with head coach Zac Taylor's system that relies heavily on pinpoint passing. Burrow showed what he can do while leading LSU to a national title and saved his best performances for the biggest stages. The Ohio native is a no-brainer at No. 1.
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
Washington will be tempted to trade down with a quarterback-needy team, but we're doing a "no-trades" mock so a move like that is out the window. Frankly, it should be anyway. A defensive force like Young doesn't come around very often. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he's got great size and quickness off the edge and can absolutely take over games. Young finished the season with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles to cap a first-team All-American campaign.
Washington gets the best player in the draft at No. 2.
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
This will be a prime spot for a trade, but Detroit's secondary is a mess and this is a spot where they could land a star at cornerback. Okudah is the best corner in the country by a considerable margin. He has the upside of a shutdown guy, which is exactly what the Lions need. A unanimous All-American in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner is an elite, lockdown corner a defense can build around.
4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
While finding a top target for Daniel Jones is important, protecting him is the top priority. The Giants may have missed out on filling a big need off the edge by not getting Young, but they do well for themselves here. Wills is racing up draft boards. He's a big, strong tackle at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He's athletic and a bull in the run game. He could fit at either tackle spot or even guard if needed. There's helium attached to his name and many have him as the best offensive lineman in the draft.
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
The Dolphins get their quarterback of the future here, landing Tagovailoa without having to expend any of their considerable draft capital to trade up and get him.
Tagovailoa displays elite accuracy, can move really well in the pocket and has enough arm to make all the throws. When healthy this year, he was better than his outstanding 2018 campaign. If he can recover from the hip injury he suffered late in the 2019 season, he could very well end up being the best quarterback from this class. As of now, he'll have health questions to answer during the pre-draft process, but if that goes well, he should be a high pick.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Philip Rivers is likely done with the Chargers, leaving a massive hole at the quarterback position. With the other top signal-callers gone, this is the best option left to fill that void. Herbert has the size (6-foot-6, 237 pounds) and physical tools to be a legitimate franchise quarterback, but needs to iron out accuracy and consistency concerns. Utah State's Jordan Love might get consideration here as well.
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
The Panthers have a new head coach in Matt Rhule and a new direction as a franchise, but if they want to win they must get better in the trenches.
Derrick Brown has the most potential as an interior disruptor in this class. Auburn's best defender is 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds of raw talent who is starting to translate all that potential to production. A unanimous All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Brown is trending upward quickly. He has the raw ability to wind up as a perennial All-Pro if he continues his rapid development.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
The Cardinals have a ton of holes to fill this offseason, but protecting Kyler Murray has to be atop the list. Thomas is among the best tackle prospects in the draft and at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he can be dominant on the blind side for a long time. He has long arms, is a road grader in the run game and has become a much better pass protector. There's still more talent to mine here as well.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
The Jaguars need to add some talent to their front, so they grab Kinlaw here, landing some big upside on the interior. This kid is scary talented and, well, just plain scary. He's 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and an athletic monster. Kinlaw is already an outstanding run defender and has shown flashes as a pass rusher in 2019. The former junior college standout was a first-team All-SEC selection this season.
10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Cleveland's top need is at offensive tackle and they find a good one here. Wirfs played right tackle for Iowa in 2019 and absolutely mauled the opposition. He might be able to shift to the left side at the next level, but if not, he's still one of the best tackles in this year's class. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, he has the size to be an anchor at either tackle position.
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Yeah, there's been an early run on offensive tackles, but it follows a pattern: teams with young quarterbacks need to protect them. The Jets need to get Sam Darnold some time in the pocket, so they jump on a tackle here.
Becton is a big-time riser who could wind up going higher than this after the pre-draft process. At 6-foot-7 and 369 pounds, the junior out of Louisville is huge, powerful and a solid pass-blocker while being outstanding in the running game. If he can show quick feet and an ability to move he'll continue to rise. His weight is an issue, so expect him to trim down before the draft.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jon Gruden loves to find receivers, so he'll have no trouble making this pick. Lamb is a big-time athlete who exploded this season as Oklahoma's No.1 wideout. He finished the season with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 21.4 yards per reception. At 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, he has the size and playmaking skills to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
13. Indianapolis Colts: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The Colts get an absolute steal here, finally providing a legitimate option across from T.Y. Hilton. Jeudy is the best all-around receiver in an absolutely loaded class. He's got decent size (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), great speed and is one of the best route runners to enter the draft in years. The Colts land a potential great one here.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
Simmons might be the best all-around playmaker in this draft, but his odd position fit could scare some teams off. The Bucs grab him here and because he's far too good to pass up at 14. As mentioned, Simmons is an awkward position fit as a 6-foot-4, 225-pound converted safety. But he just makes things happen on defense and the Buccaneers could really use that kind of guy. They'll pick him and figure out how to use him later.
15. Denver Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
The Broncos could lose a few members of their secondary to free agency and have needed a playmaking safety for years. Delpit was a leader on LSU's stellar defense this season and, at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, he can do pretty much anything on a football field. He'd be a great value here.
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
Atlanta's top priority is finding someone to pressure the quarterback off the edge, and they'll get that guy here. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Epenesa can set the edge against the run game or get to the quarterback. He racked up 10.5 sacks in 2018 and had 11.5 in 2019 despite being the focus of every offensive line he faced.
17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
The Cowboys need to find help for the secondary and they get a potentially elite cover corner here. Henderson is as smooth as they come and has the size (6-foot-1, 202) to take on any type of receives. He's a pure cover guy, so don't expect a ton of help in the run game, but he's got elite coverage ability and could go higher than this depending on how his measurables pan out.
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
With Tagovailoa as Miami's first pick, it's time to get him some protection. The Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans in August, they'll finally replace him here. Jackson is a rising star in this draft class due to his athleticism and technique, matched with his 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame. A first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Jackson's draft stock seems like it will only get higher as draft day draws near.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The Raiders need to stock up on defensive playmakers, Murray is a sideline-to-sideline inside linebacker who will change the interior of the defense. He's big (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) and has oustanding athleticism and speed for his size. He has a knack for finding the ball and should be able to improve in coverage. He'll be a fan-favorite in Las Vegas.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
With Jalen Ramsey gone, the Jaguars have a huge hole in their secondary. Diggs is a big corner (6-foot-2, 207 pound) who looks like he could be special in man-to-man coverage. The younger brother of Stefon, this Alabama product is also an excellent tackler.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
The Eagles badly need to upgrade their receiving corps and they get a talented target with great hands for Carson Wentz at this spot. Higgins is a big (6-foot-4, 205), explosive playmaker who can wreak havoc on opposing secondaries. He is also a huge red-zone threat and has a knack for finding the end zone.
22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Josh Allen is improving under center but he still has a long way to go as far as his accuracy is concerned. It would help if he had a receiver who could make things happen after the catch. Ruggs is just 6-foot and 190 pounds, but he's one of the fastest players I've ever seen on film. He's got blazing speed that changes defensive schemes even when he doesn't touch the ball. And he also has the ability to take a short pass to the house on every play.
23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
The Patriots had a Rob Gronkowski-sized hole in their offense all season and it's time to fix that. Kmet was fantastic in 2019 for the Irish, catching 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games. A two-sport athlete for much of his life, he's not polished at the position yet, but he is an excellent athlete with great hands. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds with a good release and good speed once he gets off the line, I'm betting he'll be excellent when he gets some seasoning.
24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Saints could use a receiver and help in the secondary. With a lot of good wideouts available in this draft, they opt to snag a New Orleans native for the secondary in this spot. Fulton is an aggressive corner with decent size (6-foot, 200 pounds) and a knack for making plays on the ball. He held up well against elite competition in the national championship game despite being targeted by Clemson regularly.
25. Minnesota Vikings: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
The Vikings need another playmaker at the back of their defense and McKinney would provide that immediately. He was excellent in 2019, making 95 tackles, forcing four fumbles, and intercepting three passes. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, the junior can do everything in the secondary and became Alabama's best defender as the year went along.
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Ryan Fitzpatrick was Miami's leading rusher in 2019 with 243 yards. It's time for a complete rebuild on offense, and in this mock the Dolphins already got a quarterback and an offensive tackle. Now it's time for a new running back to help those guys out.
At 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Swift can plow over defenders or run by them. He's a dual-threat out of the backfield and is scheme-versatile. Swift's ability to get to full speed quickly is elite and his one-cut running style fits the modern NFL.
27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
The Seahawks have a number of defensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason and will need an infusion of talent regardless of who they keep. Gross-Matos has great size (6-foot-5, 264 pounds), with long arms and is fantastic against the run. He's also developing as a pass rusher. As a true junior in 2019 he racked up 9.5 sacks despite facing elite competition in the Big Ten. A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection with room to grow, he could wind up being a steal.
28. Baltimore Ravens: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
The Ravens could really use another edge rusher and Chaisson is one of the best left on the board. As a bonus, they get a leader for the defense as well. Chaisson needs to add a little bulk to his 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame, but the first-team All-SEC selection was a consistent contributor on the Tigers' fantastic defense and got better as the year progressed. He's got a ton of upside despite being just a redshirt sophomore.
29. Tennessee Titans: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
Mike Vrabel's defense needs to get after the quarterback better off the edge in 2020. With that in mind, the Titans grab Weaver here. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds with a non-stop motor, Weaver will add punch to the team's pass rush. He's improved every season at Boise State and has 13.5 sacks as a junior in 2019. He's super strong and leverages both his power and speed when pass rushing while also showing the ability to set the edge against the run.
30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
The Packers must upgrade their situation on the perimeter offensively. Aaron Rodgers needs more consistent targets and he'll get one with a ton of upside here. Shenault is big (6-foot-2, 220), fast, and versatile. He's not a polished route runner, but he's the kind of game-changing playmaker the Packers could use next to Davante Adams in the passing game.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Biadasz, G/C, Wisconsin
I've had this connection for a while and I'm sticking with it because the Chiefs need to protect Patrick Mahomes at all costs while improving their ability to run the ball. Biadasz is an excellent run-blocker on the interior for Wisconsin who can also pass protect. He needs to continue to improve after 2019 showed some holes in his game, but this 6-foot-3, 321-pounder is the best interior lineman in the draft.
32. San Francisco 49ers: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
Richard Sherman can't stay on a football field forever. He's in his 30s and the 49ers will need to start thinking of a succession plan soon. Enter Igbinoghene, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound track star who has improved tremendously over the past season. Though he's not an interception machine, Igbinoghene is lightning quick, is rapidly improving his technique and should eventually be able to produce turnovers. He's got tremendous upside and projects to be a huge winner at the combine.