Olympic snowboarder, 26, dies in avalanche
Sophie Hediger, a rising star on Switzerland’s national snowboard cross team and a 2022 Beijing Olympian, tragically lost her life on Monday in an avalanche while snowboarding in the Swiss Alps. She was 26.
The Swiss Ski Federation confirmed Hediger's death after the incident occurred in Arosa, a resort town in eastern Switzerland. Hediger was snowboarding on a closed black diamond slope with a companion when they veered off the designated area. Around 1:15 p.m., an avalanche swept through, catching Hediger. Her companion immediately alerted rescue services and began searching for her.
Despite swift efforts from avalanche specialists, Alpine police, and search dogs, Hediger was found buried in the snow at 3:30 p.m. Unfortunately, rescuers were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hediger qualified for the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the women's snowboard cross and mixed team snowboard cross events, but did not medal in either event. According to her biography on the Beijing Olympics website, she began skiing at age 2.
"At that time I was already enthusiastic about winter and cold," she said, via her eponymous website sophiehediger.ch. "I took my first attempts in Obersaxen. But just a few skiing seasons later, I just wanted to snowboard."
Hediger developed her passion for snowboard cross while watching the 2006 Turin Olympics as a 7-year-old.
"Winning like Tanja Frieden (SUI) did at that time - that's my biggest goal since then," she said.
According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation website, Hediger competed at the 2018–19 FIS Snowboard World Cup, 2019–20 FIS Snowboard World Cup, 2020–21 FIS Snowboard World Cup, and 2021–22 FIS Snowboard World Cup.
