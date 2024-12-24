Olympic snowboarder, 26, dies in avalanche

Incredible stuff from Kristina Paul (RUS) today, taking her third-straight JWC SBX gold in @CardronaNZ!



Top three:

🥇 - Kristina Paul (RUS)

🥈 - Livia Melodyh (USA)

🥉 - Sophie Hediger (SUI)



Full results - https://t.co/c7CShXSaKG#wgnz #sbx pic.twitter.com/Ohd6QSWJnN