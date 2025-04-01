NFL's virtual first down measurement rule changes were a long time coming
The NFL announced that they are finally entering the 21st century on Tuesday, confirming the use of virtual technology to measure first downs, according to Cale Clinton of The Athletic.
The league announced a partnership with Sony's Hawk-Eye technology to track and measure first downs going forward. This is expected to replace the moments when the chain gang is brought out onto the field to measure first down distances.
The system will use six 8K cameras to track the ball's position, similar to what's used in tennis. While the chain gang will still be there as a secondary option if there are issues with the cameras, Hawk-Eye will now be used to settle first down debated.
RELATED: NFL tables banning of tush push; however, there is a catch
While the move is certainly a welcome one, sure to shave time off the already eternal average NFL game, it does beg the question: what took so long?
The NFL has relied on the archaic chain system for the better part of its existence to measure first downs, even as technology has advanced further and further. Hawk-Eye isn't exactly a new thing, either; tennis has had the technology since 2006, and soccer adopted similar technology in 2012 after the high-profile blunder involving a Frank Lampard goal not being awarded in the 2010 World Cup.
Sure, there are more bodies in the way on the football field, but the idea that it took us until 2025 to get something viable enough to work is kind of absurd.
Will this system right all the wrongs that come with ball spotting on first downs? Probably not; after all, the initial ball placement will still be up to the on-field referees, meaning a bad spot is still going to be just as bad as it was before. But using this tech will save time and effort, and will guarantee that once a ball has been spotted, we'll know without a doubt whether or not it's a first down.