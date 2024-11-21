Must see games in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in what will be an AFC North throwback for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football. When rivals meet, it's usually best to throw out who you think will win and just enjoy the fireworks.
On paper, Week 12 looks like the best day to do chores around the house and maybe finally listen to your wife about the Thanksgiving plans she made two months ago. Or, you could settle in and watch what could be some bad football because you're not a quitter.
Here are the best games from Week 12.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
The NFC West was supposed to be owned by the San Francisco 49ers, but is now a four-team race as to who will wear the crown. Currently, the Arizona Cardinals sit atop the division with a 6-4 record, but a loss to the 5-5 Seattle Seahawks could throw another wrench into the NFC West chaos.
This could be the best game of the weekend.
Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
This could be one of those so-called trap games for the Detroit Lions. The Lions have won 8 straight games and are heavy favorites against the Indianapolis Colts. However, this league has its way of humbling any team that may be looking over its opponent. The Lions will need to bring their all to avoid the upset.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
Two iconic franchises will meet when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers are in desperate need of a win to stay above water in the NFC West, while the Packers need the win in order to stay within striking distance of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. This game has more meaning than just the big names that are a part of it.
