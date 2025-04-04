March Madness 2025: Previewing Both Women's Final Four Matchups
The 2025 Women's Final Four is a story of two very different types of team.
On one side, you have UConn and South Carolina. Two juggernauts in the sport over the last decade (or in the case of the Huskies, the last generation-plus). They routinely sit at or near the top of every recruiting ranking, year in and year out, collecting McDonald's All-Americans like Happy Meal toys and putting together all-star teams capable of running just about everyone out of the gym. Coached by a pair of legends in Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley, they are two of the most well-run, well-coached programs in the country, and have spent plenty of time in the Final Four.
On the other side, you have the newcomers. UCLA has never been to the Final Four before this, and Texas has only been twice in their history. The Bruins have become a perennial tournament contender for the first time in their history under Cori Close, who has scrapped and built this team into a legitimate force to be reckoned with this season.
Texas hasn't made it this deep into the tournament since 2003. The Longhorns are, historically, the definition of a "pretty good" program. Almost always IN the tournament, but very seldom making a deep run once they get there. But now, Vic Schaefer's hard-hitting, aggressive defensive style has helped Texas break through and make it to just the third Final Four in school history.
Who will come out on top? Will the blue blood powers continue their dominance? Or will we see a newcomer take the throne? Let's break it down. Be sure to check the links for a full breakdown of each team.
UCLA vs. UConn: The Huskies have the best offense in college basketball, led by a troika of elite players in Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. But, the Huskies lack a consistent post presence, and often play what is essentially a five-guard lineup.
The Bruins run an inside-out offense through superstar big Lauren Betts. They move the ball incredibly well, and have a plethora of shooters and quick slashing guards around their do-everything forward to keep things moving. But UCLA lacks a ton of experience in the Final Four, and have a tendency to sag badly in the second quarter of games, something you can't do against an offense as explosive as UConn's.
Pick: UCLA. Betts is a nightmare matchup for the Huskies. A tall, athletic big who won't have a problem chasing Strong around the perimeter offensively, and can quickly kick out of double teams down low on offense. Expect her to have a big game as the Bruins move on and send Bueckers out of Storrs without a title.
South Carolina vs. Texas: The Gamecocks are old hat at this now; they've been to five straight Final Fours and won two titles in the last four years. This year's team is more balanced and deeper than anyone else in the field, but they're also vulnerable. Despite their versatility, they've lost to each of the other Final Four teams this year, and have lacked cohesion on the offensive end of the floor at times.
Texas, on the other hand, is here to play defense and rub your face in the dirt while they do it. They are an elite rebounding team, and Madison Booker is a mid-range maestro. If you want a comp for this team, they're peak Tony Bennett-era Virginia. They pride themselves on rebounding, defense, and offensive efficiency. But there is no team in the field who attempts fewer threes than the Longhorns; they simply refuse, and wind up grinding out games and struggling when they get behind as a result.
Pick: South Carolina. This Gamecocks team is more mortal than other recent iterations, but it's still damned good. Dawn Staley knows how to win ugly, and knows how to keep the Longhorns at arm's length once they get a lead. Expect her to get her team to do just that.