March Madness 2025: Previewing UCLA's Women's Final Four Chances
The UCLA Bruins might be the least heralded number one overall seed in recent memory. They came into the tournament as the de facto best team in the country, with just two losses to USC on the year, and continued that trend into the tournament, stomping their way through a talented region that featured a very tough LSU team to get to Tampa. They have one of the best players in the country in Lauren Betts, and a deep, talented roster.
So why the lack of publicity?
Unlike their men's counterparts, the women's team doesn't really have a history of success; they've never made a Final Four, much less a national title, prior to this season. And playing in the Big Ten, which hasn't won a title since 1999's Purdue team, probably didn't help. Betts is stellar, but she doesn't bring the kind of notoriety some of the sport's other big stars like Paige Bueckers or JuJu Watkins do.
But now the Bruins are here, and the world is watching. Will they prove themselves worthy? Or will they confirm that they deserved to be underdogs in their matchup with UConn? Let's break it down.
Biggest Strengths: Betts is the engine that makes the Bruins run, the do-everything post presence who single-handedly controls games and keeps the offense humming. She averages 20 points, 9.6 rebounds, and nearly 3 assists per game, and UCLA head coach Cori Close runs a spread system designed to maximize the space her 6'7" superstar has to play with.
But this isn't a one-woman show; the Bruins move the ball incredibly well, and have plenty of other players capable of taking the game on their shoulders. Kiki Rice is a dynamic playmaker, and Timea Gardiner is lethal from three-point range. Gabriela Jacquez is a dominant two-way player capable of lighting up the scoreboard when she gets hot. The Bruins are balanced and efficient, and a solid defensive team. They can punch with anyone, and they have the talent to win a title.
Biggest Weaknesses: For all their depth and balance and talent, there's something about the second quarter that gives this team fits. They average just 18.6 points in that quarter this season, and turn the ball over on 20 percent of their possessions. Both are their worst marks in any quarter this season. If you're going to beat the Bruins, that's how you do it.
Much is made about experience in the Final Four and how important it is to success, but it should be noted that it does seem to matter here. No team has won a national title since Maryland in 2006 without someone on the team or coaching staff having Final Four experience. Things are different here, and the bright lights can be a lot to handle your first time. This is a deep, talented team without any real holes on paper, but doing it on the sport's biggest stage, against the best teams in the country is a decidedly different, and more difficult animal.
Best-Case Scenario: The Bruins' inside-out, ball-movement game works to perfection, with Betts either knocking down shots in the paint or kicking out to Gardiner, Rice and Jacquez for easy looks. The defense plays the way they're capable of, and they prove they're more than ready for the bright lights and big stage, and show everyone why they were the top seed in the postseason.
Worst-Case Scenario: Those lights are a little too bright, and the Bruins wobble early against UConn. The second-quarter foibles punish this team against the offensive juggernaut that is the Huskies, and the Bruins can't find the edge they need to make up the gap in the second half. The Final Four is a tough place for first timers, even ones as skilled as the Bruins, and they find out the hard way why.