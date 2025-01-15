Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney headline investors in soccer club
Wealthy Americans' infatuation with investing in soccer teams overseas isn't yet on par with death and taxes. But it's a trend that has apparently yet to hit its limit, sweeping the English Premier League, La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France) — and now Colombia.
The Athletic reported Wednesday that San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, joined actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhinney and Eva Longoria in their takeover of Colombian soccer team La Equidad.
According to Adam Crafton, who cited sources that requested anonymity, the American consortium has acquired more than 99 percent of the Bogota-based team at a valuation in excess of $30 million.
La Equidad is among the younger teams in Liga BetPlay Dimayor, the dominant 20-team league in Colombia. Like its more traditional counterparts, ownership stakes still run heavily Colombian.
While it's a new frontier for American ownership, it's nothing new for Reynolds and McElhinney. They famously bought into Wrexham, an English Football League club, in 2021. Along with Longoria, they also own a stake in the Mexican club Nexaca.
Verlander, meanwhile, joins a select group of baseball players to invest as owners in pro soccer teams. Former Red Sox, Cubs and Dodgers infielder Nomar Garciaparra owns a stake in LAFC. Journeyman pitcher Brandon McCarthy is the Sporting Director for Phoenix Rising FC of the USL.
Multi-team soccer investment is also a growing trend that Verlander might someday emulate. If you had "Colombian soccer team" atop your list of Verlander's potential first purchases with his new $15 million contract with San Francisco, congratulations.
